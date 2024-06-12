Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.22 Billion Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,340,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725,156 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 14.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $1,221,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 89,135 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 80,882 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 4,848,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.