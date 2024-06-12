Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.43 Billion Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,341,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709,253 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 4.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.85% of Realty Income worth $2,431,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

O traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,327,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,988. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

