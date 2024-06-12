Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 73,602 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $47,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.09. The stock had a trading volume of 944,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,723. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

