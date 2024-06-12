Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 26,903 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,903 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Lamar Advertising worth $98,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

LAMR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 338,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

