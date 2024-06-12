Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,679 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.58% of Entergy worth $124,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $544,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,443 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.12.

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

