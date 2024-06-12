Coinmetro Token (XCM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,684.32

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and $10,684.32 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,316,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,316,752.89 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.05662027 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $41,706.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

