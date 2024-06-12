Comerica Bank Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,075,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $177,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

