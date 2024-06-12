Comerica Bank Has $59.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $59,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 489,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

