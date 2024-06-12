Comerica Bank Has $65.23 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $65,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 1,290,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

