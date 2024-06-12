Comerica Bank Sells 29,269 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $72,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.