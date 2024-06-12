Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $70,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.93 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

