Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.00

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Comet Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 107.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.13.

Insider Activity at Comet Industries

In related news, Director Michael Santoro acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

