Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 15,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,857. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.