Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 15,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,857. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.