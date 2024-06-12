Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.82

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 93264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

