Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 13,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 362,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

