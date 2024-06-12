Compass Group LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up 1.0% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,640.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 716,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,980. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 116.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BVN. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.