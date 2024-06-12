Compass Group LLC Sells 91,298 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Compass Group LLC lowered its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,298 shares during the period. Vasta Platform accounts for approximately 6.9% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Group LLC owned 4.77% of Vasta Platform worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $256.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.15. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

