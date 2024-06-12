Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,374 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($30.23).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.11) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.56) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
LON CPG opened at GBX 2,209 ($28.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,221.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,180.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,332 ($29.70). The company has a market capitalization of £37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,814.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,769.23%.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
