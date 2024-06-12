Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 157.0% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 3.2 %

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 875,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.