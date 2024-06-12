Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.86. Compass shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 721,681 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

