Compound (COMP) Price Hits $53.92 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $53.92 or 0.00079105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $450.68 million and $33.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,048.19 or 0.66240167 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,309 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,308.54827026 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.62289562 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $38,737,710.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

