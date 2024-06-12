CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.04

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €25.04 ($26.92) and last traded at €25.14 ($27.03), with a volume of 215035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €27.00 ($29.03).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.87.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Featured Articles

