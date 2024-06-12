Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Report on CHCI

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.