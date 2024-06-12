Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after purchasing an additional 595,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 6,279,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

