Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,042 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. 2,109,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

