Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 465 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $149.59. 1,747,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,507. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

