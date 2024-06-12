Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 784,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,747,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. 1,814,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,843. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.