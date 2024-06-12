Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.48. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

