Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.29. 90,219,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,746,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $565.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

