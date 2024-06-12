Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $209.25 and a one year high of $302.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

