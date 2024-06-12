Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 950 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. The stock had a trading volume of 164,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,244. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $249.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.