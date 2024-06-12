Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

