Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,571. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

