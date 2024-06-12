Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 208.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 377,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 868,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. 1,760,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,495. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

