Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 169.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

