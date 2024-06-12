Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 834,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.