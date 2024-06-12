Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 22,238 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $65,712,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 912,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $237,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.32. 7,525,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $494.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.