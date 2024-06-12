Contrasting ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Super League Enterprise and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 ECARX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than ECARX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53% ECARX -21.18% N/A -25.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Super League Enterprise and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.30 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.13 ECARX $657.10 million 0.51 -$132.42 million ($0.42) -2.38

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ECARX beats Super League Enterprise on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack. The company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Black Sesame Technologies. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

