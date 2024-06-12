Cormark Increases Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$12.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPLF. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CPLF remained flat at C$11.87 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.94 and a 12-month high of C$11.95.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.