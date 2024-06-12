Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 72496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.52 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

