Creative Planning Buys 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $37,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGK traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,005. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $310.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.73 and a 200 day moving average of $276.07. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

