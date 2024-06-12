Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $66,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VSGX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 117,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

