Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $31,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $138.87. 83,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

