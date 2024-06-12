Creative Planning Sells 5,566 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chevron were worth $78,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $94,515,000. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 1,718,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

