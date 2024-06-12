Creative Planning Sells 72,084 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.90 on Wednesday, hitting $325.07. The stock had a trading volume of 225,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,060. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $188.35 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

