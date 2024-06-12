Creditcoin Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $215.16 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001749 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

