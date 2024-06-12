Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $692.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

