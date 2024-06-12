CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170,771 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 5.2% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $416,982,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

NYSE CRH traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,069,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

