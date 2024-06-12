CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $267.60

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $267.60 and last traded at $266.39, with a volume of 7615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.06.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.43.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSW Industrials
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.