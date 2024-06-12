CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $267.60

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $267.60 and last traded at $266.39, with a volume of 7615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.06.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.43.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

