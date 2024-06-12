Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,589 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $187,262,000 after acquiring an additional 448,978 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $153,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 216,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

